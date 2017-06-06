Airplanes need more medical equipment to prevent passengers’ heart attacks

Related:

An app is launched that prolongs the life of individuals with cancer An app has been presented that can help prolong the life of those with cancer. This latest hi-tech "find" was developed by the University of North Carolina, and presented at the world conference sponsored by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) taking place now in Chicago (2-6 June). The Symptom tracking and

Video shows possibility to be beautiful with Crohn's Disease Living with a chronic illness does not mean having to give up feeling beautiful and attractive. This is precisely what Gaylyn Henderson proves to the world: the young American women, originally from Atlanta, launched a few years ago her "Gutless And Glamorous" online using her own Blog, together with posts

Therapy dog provides consolation to friends and relatives at funerals Kermit is the first dog in Texas to have received official authorization to help grieving relatives and friends at funerals. The sweet, one-year-old puppy is the pride and joy of The Affordable Burial and Cremation Service in Austin. Where his sensitivity towards people who have suffered the loss of someone dear helps clients

Breastfeeding lowers endometrial cancer risk Women who breastfeed their babies for the recommended six months may lower their own risk of developing endometrial cancer by 11%. In a new study published in Obstetrics and Gynecology, researchers looked at more than 26,000 women who had ever had a child, whether they breastfed, and for how long.

Belgium will reimburse the cost of the antiretroviral Truvada Hiv preventive drugs will be free of charge in Belgium. From June 1st, the government will reimburse the cost of the antiretroviral, Truvada, to individuals not infected by HIV but exposed to an increased risk of infection, in particular homosexual men. The Minister for Public Health, Maggie De Block, has