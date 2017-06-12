Airbnb taking over Italy’s historic centers

Airbnb taking over Italy’s historic centersby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.12
Airbnb dominates and abuses the historic centers in Italy. The tourism portal that manages supply and demand of short-term rental apartments, has, for example, secured at least 20% of the available rental properties in Florence. But, the bad news does not end there. Because, according to one study, undertaken by the University of Siena, the enormous revenues produced by this business sector are in the hands of a few, in what appears to be a literal real estate oligopoly. To the point that the average annual income earned from a rental property in Tuscany’s capital of 5,000 euro reaches as high as €700,000/year and goes to the few who have secured the best and most desirable locations. And they call it the Sharing Economy!
