Air pollution has harmful influence on children’s health

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.26

In Italy, smog causes 33% of respiratory diseases in children under 5 years of age. In fact, the increasing air pollution has, over the past 10 years, led to an increase of neonatal respiratory disorders. And in some Northern regions there has been an increase of up to 15%. That is why the Italian Federation of Pediatric Physicians (FIMP) and the National Association for Renewable Energy (ANTER) have signed a Protocol with the aim of raising awareness of the issue of environmental protection and, consequently, of health safeguard. The document, which will become operational in the coming weeks, was presented during the 43rd National Congress of the Italian Federation of Pediatric Physicians which was held in Sorrento from 22 to 25 April. During which, they were also discussed the strategies of involvement of the institutions in view of the event “Let’s Save the Earth’s Breath 2017”, which will be held in conjunction with the forthcoming G7 Environment Ministers’ Meeting of Bologna (June 10-11, 2017).