AI can detect skin cancer as well as dermatologists

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.01.27

An algorithm that detects skin cancer as well as a dermatologist. A group of researchers at Stanford say they have trained AI to be as reliable as human dermatologists at detecting skin cancer and that the technology may someday be able work on smartphones. The researchers;first trained a neural network using 129,450 photos representing more than 2,000 different types of skin conditions. Using one of Google’s image recognition algorithms, the teams says they were able to train the neural network to identify both malignant and benign skin lesions. They then worked with 21 human dermatologists, showing them images of some of the most common and deadly forms of skin cancer and asked whether they would recommend treatment based on what they saw. When they compared the algorithm’s performance with that of the dermatologists, they found the humans performed at the same level as the AI, the researchers said. They are also optimistic the technology could eventually be brought to smartphones so it would be available outside of a lab, opening up the possibility of at-home testing for at least some types of skin cancer. However, rigorous prospective validation of the algorithm is necessary before it can be implemented in clinical practice, by practitioners and patients alike.