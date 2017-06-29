After occupational accident being fired is around the corner

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.29

In addition to the ensued damage, they become victims of unfair treatment. Such is the case for many French workers who were victims of accidents at work. In a first-of-a-kind survey undertaken by the Federation of Workers Injured on the Job (FNATH), results indicated that of those interviewed, all victims of an occupational accident, 62% had been fired due to incompetence; 67% had not been re-hired by the same employer, and only 10% had successfully found employment in another company. For the most part, we are talking about men between the ages of 40 – 50 who had had a work-related accident or illness related to their profession: principally musculoskeletal disturbances, but also problems with depression. To date, this phenomenon has not received much attention, but the experts feel it warrants more visibility and the creation of regulatory solutions to help combat it.