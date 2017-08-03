After halal food comes halal sex

After halal food comes halal sexby Beatrice Credi - 2017.08.03
The first Muslim guide to sex has just come out. The Muslimah Sex Manual: A Halal Guide to Mind Blowing Sex wants to revolutionize the life of Islamic women in the bedroom, and to uproot the idea of sex as something dirty and something to feel guilty about. The woman behind this initiative is Psychologist Umm Maladhat, who presently lives in the U.S. After listening to her girlfriends’ comments, taboos, desires and questions, under a pseudonym, she decided to write this complete guide that covers everything from kissing to sadomasochism. All, however, while respecting the tenets of Islam. For example, oral sex is o.k., but anal no. No explicit images. “My objective” – she explains – “is to reinforce the relationships of married couples. And, at the same time, break away from the stereotype that the sex among religious followers is boring or nonexistent altogether”. Her enthusiasm is not shared by everyone, however. Critics say that the book only serves to highlight even more, the differences inherent to this religious group.
Poor journalism damages immigrants more than populist movements
German mass media reinforce the image of the “ugly and evil” immigrant. At least this is what has emerged from a study conducted by Hochschule Macromedia, that analyzed hundreds of articles and media reports produced by the main newspapers and television channels starting from January 2017. They discovered that journalists tend Read More.
Record number of immigrants in Germany
There have never been so many immigrants in Germany. According to the data released by the statistic institute Destatis. According to which there was an increase of 8.5% between 2015 - 2016. Which translates into immigrants representing 22.5% of the total German population, which means 18.6 million people. This is Read More.
Muslims and gay Americans unite against Trump
According to the Pew Research Center, Muslims are more tolerant of gays and diverse sexual orientation than evangelical Christians. At least, in the USA. Where 52% of the first group, against 34% of the second, declare that the lgbt community should be protected, accepted, and respected by all members of Read More.
Gianni Amelio’s film of immigrants crossing the open sea
The daily dangers of immigrants that leave their homeland are shown in Granma. The short film directed by Gianni Amelio, part of an informational campaign called Aware Migrants launched by the International Organization for Migration that is part of the Italian Interior Ministry. Amelio’s film to be shown at the 70th edition of Read More.
Banning the veil does not violate religious freedom
Prohibition of the niqab, the Islamic veil that leaves only the eyes visible, does not violate the European Convention on Human Rights. This was established by the Strasbourg Court who rejected the appeals of three Muslims who were opposed to the ban on wearing headscarves that cover the face, in Read More.
This is why Italian families are pleased to host foreign students
To know the world while staying at home. This is the opportunity offered by the Foundation called “Intercultura” to more than 800 Italian families who each year decide to host foreign students for free. And what are the main reasons why they are so willing to welcome them? According to Read More.