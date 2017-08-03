After halal food comes halal sex

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.08.03

The first Muslim guide to sex has just come out. The Muslimah Sex Manual: A Halal Guide to Mind Blowing Sex wants to revolutionize the life of Islamic women in the bedroom, and to uproot the idea of sex as something dirty and something to feel guilty about. The woman behind this initiative is Psychologist Umm Maladhat, who presently lives in the U.S. After listening to her girlfriends’ comments, taboos, desires and questions, under a pseudonym, she decided to write this complete guide that covers everything from kissing to sadomasochism. All, however, while respecting the tenets of Islam. For example, oral sex is o.k., but anal no. No explicit images. “My objective” – she explains – “is to reinforce the relationships of married couples. And, at the same time, break away from the stereotype that the sex among religious followers is boring or nonexistent altogether”. Her enthusiasm is not shared by everyone, however. Critics say that the book only serves to highlight even more, the differences inherent to this religious group.