After foreign minors are welcomed all traces of them are lost

After foreign minors are welcomed all traces of them are lostby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.10
Many foreign minors end up in Italy, without being accompanied by an adult. But, just as many, who are already in the country, disappear. To the point that they represent nearly 50% of the 43,665 people, immigrants and not, for whom there remains no trace in Italy. An analysis and explanation of this phenomenon is found in the 16th half-year report “desaparecidos” presented recently to the Ministry of the Interior. The experts highlight the fact that, contrary to Italians under-18, who are ultimately located, foreigners in this age group, once disappeared, are never found again. Because they voluntarily escape from welcome centers or Italian host families, to meet up with parents, relatives, or friends in other countries, mostly in northern Europe.
How many migrant children drowned in the Mediterranean in 2017From the beginning of 2017, over 150 children and adolescents drowned in an attempt to reach Italy from North Africa. This is certainly an underestimate figure if one considers that the vast majority of foreign minors facing the crossing of the Mediterranean Sea are unaccompanied and consequently their deaths are Read More...
How does Italy welcome its immigrantsAs of April 5th, there have been 176,470 immigrants registered as having arrived in Italy. With 78% of them hosted in temporary welcome structures, 13.5% in centers that are part of the SPRAR system and the remaining 8% in the so-called “hotspots” and centers of first contact on Italian soil Read More...
How many unaccompanied minors reached Italy by sea in 2016Over 25,000 unaccompanied foreign minors arrived in Italy in 2016. Equal to 92% of all those aged under 18 who landed on Italian shores and to 14.2% of all arrivals by sea in one year. This is a record figure that is almost twice the one recorded in 2015. The Read More...
Child trafficking victims and unaccompanied children are going missingChild trafficking victims and unaccompanied children are going missing from local authority care at an “alarming” rate. A new report by Ecpat UK and Missing People reveals that in one year, nearly 30% of all UK child trafficking victims and 13% of unaccompanied children disappeared from care services. Data collected Read More...
Nearly half of all refugees are childrenChild refugee figures have jumped by 75% in five years, and calls for urgent action to protect the 50 million child migrants worldwide. According to a Unicef report children now make up more than half of the world’s refugees. Often traumatized by the conflicts and violence they are fleeing, they face Read More...
Increasing numbers of unaccompanied minors among Italy’s newly arrived refugeesItaly’s SPAR program (System of protection for refugees and asylum seekers) is seeing a significant increase in foreign minors arriving unaccompanied. Numbers went from 1,142 in 2014 to 1,640 in 2015. Males make up 99.8% of the total. At the time of the survey, more than half (52.7%) just turned Read More...