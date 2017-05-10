After foreign minors are welcomed all traces of them are lost

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.10

Many foreign minors end up in Italy, without being accompanied by an adult. But, just as many, who are already in the country, disappear. To the point that they represent nearly 50% of the 43,665 people, immigrants and not, for whom there remains no trace in Italy. An analysis and explanation of this phenomenon is found in the 16th half-year report “desaparecidos” presented recently to the Ministry of the Interior. The experts highlight the fact that, contrary to Italians under-18, who are ultimately located, foreigners in this age group, once disappeared, are never found again. Because they voluntarily escape from welcome centers or Italian host families, to meet up with parents, relatives, or friends in other countries, mostly in northern Europe.