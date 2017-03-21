After Amatrice houses are being provided for Milan’s homeless

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.21

A new, experimental program in Italy to assist the homeless. Not the usual dormitories in huge buildings with numerous beds. But, instead, a real “town” of pre-fabricated structures equipped with all of the necessary comforts and services, designed to host 300 homeless. Included in the project are cafeterias, out-patient medical offices, library and gym. This “Oasi del clochard” (French word for homeless person), will open its doors in Milan, in an area of the city that had previously been a camp for Roma people. The initiative was launched by the Italian volunteer association named City Angels. It will not only be a place for hosting this unique population, but also a means of integration. Not just rhetoric, if one considers that during the inauguration planned for March 22nd, after the Catholic benediction, there will be an Islamic prayer and a visit by the President of Milan’s Jewish community.