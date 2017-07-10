After a paralysis virtual reality puts a smile back on your face

After a paralysis virtual reality puts a smile back on your faceby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.10
Virtual reality reshapes the lost smile due to a paralysis. Facial Remote Activity Monitoring Eyewear (FRAME) is an English project dedicated to these special patients. “These people repeatedly say that they can no longer look in the mirror feeling disheartened and demoted to carry out classical rehabilitation therapy,” says Charles Nduka, a plastic and reconstructive consultant at West Victoria Sussex’s Queen Victoria Hospital. However, thanks to special glasses, they are no longer forced to see their pictures while performing the exercises the doctor has instructed them to recover lost functions. Miniaturized sensors measure, in fact, facial symmetry following the movement of the muscles and the intensity of the movements. The patient smartphone then provides a calendar of routines, gives real-time feedback and tables on weekly progress.
