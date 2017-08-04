Afghan refugee becomes Danish soccer star

Afghan refugee becomes Danish soccer starby Editorial Staff - 2017.08.04
Nadia Nadim went from being a refugee to a soccer star in Denmark. In fact, it was her goal against the Germans that qualified Copenhagen for the European Championship in women’s soccer, to take place in the Netherlands until Autust 6th, 2017. Nadia arrived in Europe, after her father, an Afghan General was captured and killed by the Taliban. For her, it seemed too dangerous to stay in a country where women are not allowed to work or practice sport. Thanks to her excellence in sports today, she has become a near diva for Danish fans. She has bigger plans though, that go beyond the soccer field. She plans to finish medical school.
Sweden cracks down on refugees falsely claiming to be minors
Sweden’s strong stance against refugees who pretended to be minors in order to get free social services has paid off. The new method of verifying the age of asylum-seekers, introduced at the beginning of 2017, based on dental s-rays (of wisdom teeth) together with MRIs of the knee joint, successfully Read More.
Poor journalism damages immigrants more than populist movements
German mass media reinforce the image of the “ugly and evil” immigrant. At least this is what has emerged from a study conducted by Hochschule Macromedia, that analyzed hundreds of articles and media reports produced by the main newspapers and television channels starting from January 2017. They discovered that journalists tend Read More.
Record number of immigrants in Germany
There have never been so many immigrants in Germany. According to the data released by the statistic institute Destatis. According to which there was an increase of 8.5% between 2015 - 2016. Which translates into immigrants representing 22.5% of the total German population, which means 18.6 million people. This is Read More.
Italian ships on the scene and traffickers turn around and go home
For the first time in July, the number of immigrants arriving on Italian shores has decreased by half: going from 23,552 recorded in 2016 to 11,193. Which means a 52,4% decrease, thanks to the Libyan coast guard finally deciding to practice its profession, as a response to the pressing from Read More.
Guidelines for the care of immigrants who arrive in Italy
The guidelines have been published for taking care of immigrants who arrive in Italy. This scientific contribution was developed by INMP, Italy’s National Institute for the Promotion of Health for Migrant Populations and Illnesses Related to Poverty in collaboration with Italy’s national health institute, ISS. It is an instrument aimed Read More.
The European Court of Justice rejects attempts to skirt immigration laws
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) taught a lesson to those in Italy who thought they could get around immigration laws, clarifying once again, that it is useless to try and pull the wool over the court’s eyes when trying to find solutions to complex issues. The judges in Luxemburg, Read More.