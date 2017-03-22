Advice from a friend, not a teacher, is secret to a great report card

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.22

A classmate who is a good friend can motivate someone to study much more than a teacher. Because a friend is often able to transmit his/her passion, while a teacher sends an entirely different message, one of obligation. This slap in the face for teachers has come from a recent study undertaken by Michigan State University, that took a critical look at the teaching profession. The experts came to this conclusion after having examined a large sample of high school students, who were asked to take a psychology class: the first group of students was encouraged to follow the class and do well by fellow students, while the second group was pushed to do so by teachers. At the end of the class, on the written final, the first group received 92% of grades that were positive, compared to 86% in the second group. The main reason for the difference, explained the researchers, after having interviewed the participants, was that young people tend to identify with those who are similar to them. They tend to imitate them and be influenced by their tastes and behaviors. While the teachers were not always able to communicate passion for their subject matter, often urging students to study merely because it was necessary.