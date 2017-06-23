Advice for Europe’s state exam from a high school honor’s student

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.06.23

Carlota Monedero just passed the state exam that takes place at the end of high school, with honors. And she has already decided what she wants to do with her life: pursue a career in scientific research so she can help people like herself. This young, 18-year old Spanish woman was diagnosed with Marfan syndrome. A rare disease that causes problems with the heart, eyesight, teeth, and a reduction in the tension of ligaments. In addition, limbs become abnormally long. But, despite this long list of health problems, Carlota was able to take first place in Selectividad 2017: the end of high-school exam that Iberian students take when they have completed secondary school and have decided to go to university.

Carlota, who finished her five years of high school with flying colors at the Istituto Santa María de la Hispanidad in Madrid, refers to herself as “having an active mind and always being on the move, from writing, to reading, sharing her passion for the theatre and with an ongoing desire to discover new things”. Her versatility was recognized by all of her teachers, who describe her as a perfect example of strength and perseverance, in the face of difficulties, due to her desire to learn: “once when I was stuck at home after an operation, I made my mother help me with all of my schoolwork because I had no intention of falling behind”.

And like for the rest of the students who past their exams, summer vacation finally arrived. But, she is already looking ahead towards her future: enrolling in the program for Biotechnology and Pharmacy at Università Francisco de Victoria, hoping to obtain a scholarship to offset the major costs of university. Her story garnered a great deal of attention in the Spanish press, due to her extraordinary scholastic performance. And in her many interviews, she emphasized that her Number One priority is to become a researcher in the biomedical sector so she can “help people who are suffering”.

Prior to getting to high school, Carlota had to face not only the challenges of her condition, but also bullying from her classmates. Whose inability to accept her diversity caused a great deal of frustration on her end. Then, thankfully, everything changed when she was surrounded by high school students and teachers who protected her and who were always at her side. “I tend to try to overcome any obstacle in my way and once it is past, I don’t think about it” .

She does not hesitate to share her secret, which can also serve as good advice for anyone who wants to pass the state exam with honors: “Be relaxed, study every day, work with determination and passion, and don’t forget to exercise and spend some time talking with friends”. Good luck to everyone!