ADHD makes driving dangerous

ADHD makes driving dangerousby Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.13
Adolescents with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder are much more likely than other adolescent drivers to get into a car accident, according to a study published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics. Researchers have analyzed a large sample of health records of adolescent and young people, finding that those with the syndrome were 36% more likely to get into a car accident than others. The reason – say researchers- lies in their personality. People with ADHD experience greater hyperactivity, impulsivity, anxiety, depression and potentially higher levels of inattention.
If you don’t know about Asperger’s read my story
What does it mean to grow up with Asperger’s? Nathan McConnell, 33-year-old American man answered this question with his comic book. He chose this original way of telling about his experience as a child and then as a man with this syndrome. Though having been diagnosed as a small child, Read More.
Quiet hour for individuals with autism being offered in Italy’s stores
At Carrefour in Tavagnacco, near Udine, Italy’s province of Friuli, parents will be able to bring children with autism to the country’s first supermarket to offer quiet hour. One hour of silence that can be comforting to babies and toddlers with autism who are particularly sensitive to loud noises and strong lights. Read More.
How many mental health facilities are there in Italy?
In Italy, the network of services addressed to people with psychic disabilities is composed of 3,791 facilities. Including Centers of Mental Health, Daycare Centers and Residential Facilities, they are 1,114 territorial services, 1,839 residential services and 838 semi-residential services. For a total of 5,330 beds in these healthcare facilities, 76.1% Read More.
Luxury brands helping people with Down’s syndrome find a job
Bulgari, Dior, Fendi and Louis Vuitton are just some of the brands that will help Italian people with Down’s syndrome find a job. All this thanks to the collaboration between the LVMH Group, the multinational luxury goods conglomerate, the Italian Association of People with Down’s Syndrome (AIPD) and the Association Read More.
Rome art exhibit in June will feature young artists with autism
If you are in Rome this summer, don’t miss a beautiful art exhibit in June featuring a group of young artists with autism. Arriving in Rome after the first stop of this travelling show, L’arte risveglia l’anima (Art Awakens the Soul) in Florence, where it was enormously successful, it will Read More.
Brain patterns at 6 months predict autism in high-risk infants
Long before an official diagnosis, a single brain scan at 6 months of age may be able to predict with near perfect accuracy which babies will develop autism. By using a technique known as machine learning to look at brain patterns in infants, researchers say they were able to successfully Read More.