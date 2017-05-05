Active gaming to prevent Alzheimer’s

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.05

Playing active videogames with grandchildren is a valid help to prevent Alzheimer’s disease. A truth coming from the University of Manchester, who carried out a study on a large sample of over 60. Results have showed that exergames, that require physical participation while playing the match, are more beneficial to memory than simply walking. Because they allow, thanks to the combination of movements, coordination exercises and fun to improve cognitive, memory and visual-spatial skills. Such effects – say experts – can be obtained playing three quarter of an hour three times a week.