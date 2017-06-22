Absolutely prohibited esthetic surgery for under-18 year olds

Absolutely prohibited esthetic surgery for under-18 year oldsby Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.22
Prohibit esthetic surgery for under-18 year olds. This drastic measure has been advanced by the Council of Bioethics in Enlgand, allarmed by the boom in operations undertaken for minors as young as 8 years old, for superficial reasons. A trend caused by at least three factors. First. Videogames and apps like Plastic Surgery Princess that modify the user’s photo and show him/her with a different nose, breasts, cheekbones, etc. encouraging kids from an early age to want to fit a certain esthetic stereotype. Second. The inability of parents to say “No” to their children’s requests for these interventions. Third. The irresponsibility of the surgeons, who don’t give a second thought to letting these adolescents in perfect condition go under the knife, just so they can earn money.
Beneficial effects of Sweden’s gender-neutral nurseries
Though not well known, they have already reached their desired objectives. The so-called neutral gender nurseries that Sweden has experimented with to raise new generations free from the gender stereotypes of the past. According to a recent study, the children who were exposed to these, demonstrated on average, a lesser tendency towards, and Read More.
Teaching kids in pre-school to vote fights abstentionism
It has been referred to as the youngest Democracy in the world. We are talking about the preschool Dolli-Einstein Haus in Pinneberg, located in northern Germany. Where the very small children (ages 3-5) choose, by way of regular elections, what they want to eat and what activities they want to Read More.
Didactic kit for teachers of students with disabilities
AccessiProf is the internet site dedicated to all teachers who have students with disabilities in their classrooms. Thanks to the French National Center for Distance Education (CNED), teachers can now take advantage of this digital support. The objective? To help teachers manage relationships with students who have handicaps in the Read More.
Soccer super-stars convince young fans to start readding
Testimonials from soccer stars contribute to success of youth literacy campaign. “Those who are great with their feet, aren’t always so talented with reading and writing”. This provocation brought about the expected results. The initiative “Premier League Reading Stars” that has many top soccer players from key clubs across The Read More.
The revolutionary Finnish idea of a school without subjects
Finland has given birth to the a school that no longer teaches singular subjects. It uses a multidisciplinary approach that, on the basis of a topic, explores all subjects. History, geography, literature. This is the revolutionary educational approach launched by the Comprehensive School of Hauho. Here, it is normal to Read More.
He is the youngest Chess International Master in history
His name is Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, but you can call him Praggu. He is an Indian chess player who, in 2016, became the youngest International Master in history, at the age of 10 years, 10 months, and 19 days. He also won the World Youth Chess Championship Under-8 boys title in Read More.