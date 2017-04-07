Abortion pill is getting green light in Lazio region, despite controversy

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.04.07

There is a heated debate in Italy’s Lazio region after the regional council of the President of the region, Zingaretti, decided to allow a Day-hospital regime for the Ru486 abortion pill. The pill, which interrupts pregnancy, is already legal in Italy and can be obtained free of charge through the national healthcare system. However, that would mean a 3-day recovery. Lazio, instead, has proposed an experimental trial of a shorter timeframe, whereby for 18 months (pilot program), women can consult medical personnel at the nation’s specialized women’s centers: where they will be on hand for a 1 day treatment, and will decide if a woman needs to stay longer, based on the clinical profile of each patient. The aim of this new approach is to render the entire procedure simpler and less invasive (i.e. than a surgical intervention), during this delicate moment: an approach not condoned by everyone, and criticized by many. Federconsumatori, however, the consumer association, is in favor, seeing as it “represents a true devolution meant to “de-hospitalize” the procedure and make abortion an out-patient procedure”. In this way, the situation can be “less burdensome and as practical and confidential as possible, in this context, which is ideal for their specialized health needs”.