A young man invents a bra that can save many women’s lives

A young man invents a bra that can save many women’s livesby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.08
Julian Rios Cantu, an 18-year-old Mexican boy invented Eva, a hi-tech bra that might be able to identify early symptoms of breast cancer. Enabling women who wear it to benefit from early intervention. Julian was only 13 when his mom died of breast cancer, despite having had a double mastectomy. An ordeal in which he had felt totally helpless. But despite the fact he was unable to save his mom, Julian did not give up and decided to work on this revolutionary idea with a group of friends. He wanted to help others. His special bra is fitted with bio-sensors that can measure body temperature as well as size and shape of the breasts. In this way, the women who wear it can be made aware of any worrying changes. The information from the bra is saved onto a Smartphone app that is connected to the device. In the event of a sudden change, the bra actually transmits a message that it is time to go for an in-depth check-up. Eva does not have to be worn every day: 60 – 90 minutes a week are enough to obtain sufficient data for detecting any future problems. The project is still in it embryonic stage, so at the moment, there is no certainty about whether it works and its diagnostic accuracy. But, after having won the prestigious Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (Gsea), the young team has the resources to create a prototype and make necessary improvements.
