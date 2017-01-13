A wheelchair that climbs stairs completely on its own

by Editorial Staff - 2017.01.13

A wheelchair that has special wheels that lets it climb the stairs safely and without any human assistance. The prototype has been completed by an engineering team at the University of Munich (TUM). Wheelchairs that can climb stairs already exist, but they require the assistance of someone, to make sure that they do not tip over. Not so with this one. The German researchers focused on stability as a key factor. Their prototype allows the user to move on his/her own without anyone else having to get involved. A video that has been released by the university demonstrates why the construction of this wheelchair is so stable. This precious invention is only in the prototype stage at the moment, but, thanks to these efforts, the future looks promising for individuals with motor disabilities.