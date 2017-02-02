A wearable social coach for people with Asperger’s

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.02

For people living with Asperger’s syndrome, every social interaction can be a battle. Keeping up with conversations can be especially challenging then, since difficulty interpreting the meaning of nonverbal communication (like gestures and facial expressions) and modulations in the speech patterns of others is one of the hallmarks of the condition. MIT researchers have set out to make these interactions less harrowing. Using wearable tech and AI deep-learning systems, they’ve developed a tool that could someday act as a real-time virtual social coach. This AI system uses specialized algorithms to analyze audio, text transcriptions and physiological signals to help determine a conversation’s overall tone in real-time. The system runs on a Samsung Simband, a modular, research-centric wrist wearable that can be tricked out with a wide variety of sensors and has the capacity to run custom algorithms on its hardware. The system could determine the overall tone of a story with 83% accuracy and provide more granular “sentiment scores” for specifically targeted five-second intervals of speech. The models predicted the mood of those intervals at an 18% above chance accuracy rate, which is 7.5% better than other methods.