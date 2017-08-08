A way you can get your children to eat more vegetables

A way you can get your children to eat more vegetablesby Beatrice Credi - 2017.08.08
Making sure children eat their recommended intake of fresh vegetables is a battle most families face every day. But now, thanks to science, there a proven way to get kids to eat their greens – and it couldn’t be simpler. Researchers at Deakin University’s Centre for Advanced Sensory Science tested their theory on a control-group of 72 primary-school aged kids. Each child taking part was given a 500g box of peeled carrots on one day, and the same amount of diced carrots on the next, with 10 minutes to eat as much of the veggie as they liked. Of the two trials, carrots served whole, rather than diced, proved to be the more popular choice, with kids choosing to eat the vegetable for longer. On average this meant they ate about eight to 10 per cent more of the whole vegetable, by weight, than when given diced carrots to try. The research shows serving veggies whole is the simplest way to get children to eat them. The study backs up previous research that suggests the more you have on your plate, the more you want to eat.
