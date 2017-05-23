A way for those with visual impairments to rediscover monuments

Related:

Six useful pieces of advice for dyslexic students taking State Exams in Italy Here are the instructions and the means for Italian students with dyslexia taking State Exams illustrated by the Associazione Italiana Dislessia (Italian Dyslexic Association) and MIUR (Ministry of Education, Universities and Research): 1) Students can use all the compensatory tools. 2) Students can use their own PC with specific learning software installed,

When the Italian 104 Law does not protect from relocation In Italy, an employee who helps with the care of a disabled family member can be relocated if there are real corporate requirements. This was the ruling by the Supreme Court of Cassation in rejecting the appeal by an employee of the Italian Health Service AUSL Roma A, to rule

A leading manager despite ADHD and dyslexia Despite the fact that he is hyperactive and suffers from dyslexia sixty-year-old Selim Bassoul, is the manager of one of the largest companies in America, Middleby Corporation. He rarely writes emails and reports, does not use Facebook nor Linkedin and takes part in few exhausting meetings. How does he manage

Moving letter from mothers forced to reside far away from disabled children Nadia, Carmen and Mirella are three Sicilian mothers who through no wish of their own reside far away from their disabled children: Benedetta, Filippo and Luigi. This because as teachers they have been allocated to schools a long way from their home and for years have been denied placement closer

Disabled individuals can stay in shelter homes after they are eighteen Disabled individuals are no longer required to leave shelter home after the age of eighteen. This is the case in the Italian region of Lazio where the Regional Board has made changes to regional regulations concerning admission and demission in residential services for minors. The document reports that: "Children with