A virtual wallet for people with cognitive disabilities

A virtual wallet for people with cognitive disabilitiesby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.11
Oto makes shopping for disabled people much easier. We are talking about an app that helps people manage difficult tasks like paying at the cash register and getting the correct change back. The user keys the amoun in, on a tablet or cellulare and an image is displayed of the proper bill or coin that needs to be given to the cashier. In addition, the correct change is then displayed. The brilliant mind behind this project is a teacher in France, named Sophie Guitteaud, who is specialized in working with people who have cognitive challenges. For 2 years, Sophie worked alongside young adults with disabilities and an IT development team. Oto is available for Apple, Android and Windows for € 2 a month. A version for blind individuals and young children is being developed.
