A virtual psychologist finds out if you are depressed

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.13

Talk about your problems with a virtual psychologist. This is the new frontier in the treatment of anxiety and depression. The so-called Embodied Similar Conversation Agents like the famous Siri would, in fact, be able to detect the signs of these disorders, if made to conduct a clinical interviews. An experiment conducted on 179 patients, published in the journal of Nature Scientific Reports, was based on the identification of specific symptoms of depression by one of these special doctors. There were two interesting results. Firstly, the diagnostic capability of this tool increases with the severity of depressive symptoms. Secondly, patients showed more interaction and more trust in the avatar woman named “Julia.” Experts, however, warn that it is not a substitute for seeing s professional face to face, but extra support to increase the efficiency of their work.