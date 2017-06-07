A videogame helps kids with cerebral palsy overcome pain

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.07

“Les Mini-docs” is a videogame that helps kids with cerebral palsy forget about their pain. Two French hospitals collaborated with the foundation APICIL to test the game that is targeted to kids in the 3 – 8 age range who have developmental impairment due to a lack of oxygenation to the brain occurring prior to the age of 2. These children are forced to undergo painful therapies such as injections of powerful muscle relaxants that help them continue to walk as they grow older. But despite numerous attempts, nothing made these ongoing therapies easier to endure. Hence, the development of an alternative that, most of all, could distract the kids. But, the aim was to go beyond the entertainment value. And the videogame did just that: its interactive nature allows the children to participate (with tablets in hand) in a treasure hunt that takes place in the virtual corridors of a hospital, which has proven to greatly reduce their anxiety during hospital stays.