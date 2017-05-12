A video to honor the strength of women for Mother’s Day

A video to honor the strength of women for Mother’s Dayby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.12
A naked woman sinks to the floor of her shower as she looks defeated and another covers her mouth to hold back sobs while looking at herself in a mirror. These two women are just a few featured in a heart-wrenching video that reveals the agony of raising a critically ill child from the viewpoint of a mother. The Hospital for Sick Children released a video ahead of Mother’s Day that gives a glimpse into the life of the women who are wrecked by their child’s sickness but somehow still find the courage to be strong for them. Five of the women filmed in the video have children at the Toronto hospital and the storyline is based on two of the women’s personal stories. The video is to encourage others to donate to the hospital’s program to gift women with something for Mother’s Day, which is on Sunday, May 14.
Historic divorce sentence in ItalyIn Italy, when calculating alimony payments, lifestyle considerations regarding the standard of living during the marriage are no longer valid. This revolutionary decision that flies in the face of years of judicial pronouncements, has just been published by the Supreme Court. According to which new parameters have been established when Read More...
An army of silent caregivers in the family under-25In France, out of 8 million family caregivers, 500,000 are under 25 years old. In fact, many small children, even very small, often help a disabled family member to move, eat, or wash. A reality that is still taboo and “invisible”, but which is becoming more common, due to the Read More...
“Save Lives: #SlowDown”, a new campaign about the dangers of speedExcessive or inappropriate speed contributes to 1 in 3 road traffic fatalities worldwide. Around 1.25 million people die every year on the world’s roads. Typically 40–50% of drivers go over posted speed limits. Drivers who are male, young and under the influence of alcohol are more likely to be involved Read More...
A husband who leaves an ill wife could pay a high priceIn Italy, a man who leaves an ill wife is obligated to pay for damages. The Supreme Court confirmed the sentence of the Court of Appeal of Naples that sentenced a man to pay the survivors of his ex-wife an amount for damages. This sentence was given due to the fact Read More...
In all countries kids buy first homes with help from parentsWhen it comes to helping your children buy a house, it’s a small world. In the UK, for example, “The Parent’s Bank” hands out a quantity of money that is comparable to the loans made by the country’s first 10 financial institutions. According to the estimations of Legal&General, a UK Read More...
When are young Europeans ready to leave the nest?In the European Union (EU), the average age of young people leaving the parental household stood at 26.1 in 2015. But significant differences can be observed across Member States. According to Eurostat, the three Nordic Member States were those where young people left home earliest: at 19.7 years in Sweden, Read More...