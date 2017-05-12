A video to honor the strength of women for Mother’s Day

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.12

A naked woman sinks to the floor of her shower as she looks defeated and another covers her mouth to hold back sobs while looking at herself in a mirror. These two women are just a few featured in a heart-wrenching video that reveals the agony of raising a critically ill child from the viewpoint of a mother. The Hospital for Sick Children released a video ahead of Mother’s Day that gives a glimpse into the life of the women who are wrecked by their child’s sickness but somehow still find the courage to be strong for them. Five of the women filmed in the video have children at the Toronto hospital and the storyline is based on two of the women’s personal stories. The video is to encourage others to donate to the hospital’s program to gift women with something for Mother’s Day, which is on Sunday, May 14.