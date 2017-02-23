A video that breaks the tabù of marital rape

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.23

It’a called marital rape and it exists. This is the message launched in the Belgian, short film, “Je suis ordinaire” (I’m ordinary). Directed by Chloé Fontaine, it aims to put an end to the notion that this occurrence is “normal” or that the term is an “exaggeration”. That is why the decision was made to break a tabù and show by example, exactly what this is all about. A couple is in bed, he wants to have sex, and she is tired and does not want to. She says no. Once. Then twice. He insists: “you love me, don’t you?”, then he starts to touch her. She lets him. Few women realize that this is a true form of violence, that should never be accepted, even if it occurs with one’s partner. Because what makes the difference between rape and “normal behavior” is consent. A “no” mustn’t be ignored. Ever. Much less if it is based on the horrible concept of “marital obligation”.