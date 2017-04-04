A tribal ritual that can save a family

by Elisabetta Pina - 2017.04.04

Some familes who want to move forward by looking backwards call Costellazioni Familiari. Specifically, Lorenzo Battistutta, Italian psychologist who has studied a particular technique for 20 years that helps families overcome difficulties by taking a look at those that their ancestors faced a long time ago.

Question: Dr. Battistutta, can you explain what Costellazioni Familiari is?

Answer: it is a type of psychology that involves group therapy, that was developed in the 1990s by Bert Hellinger. Who successfully transferred some aspects of tribal rituals that he had experienced while living in South Africa, to a scientific, therapeutic plan.

Q. Can you explain better…

A. Well, you start by asking a person to “draw” a genealogical tree that includes his/her current family, in a type of theatrical representation with actors (those in the group session) who take the parts of some family members. Once the overall “drawing” is complete, the person who “constructed” it asks a question, for example: “why don’t I get along with my brother?”. What follows is almost magical: the individual starts to see with clarity that which functions (or doen’t) within his/her nuclear family.

Q. And then what happens?

A. Thanks to this new awareness, the person is able to face his/her problems with those from the ancestral family, little by little. For example an old, hidden secret that comes to the fore. Hellinger says that thanks to the constellations, we are able to get in touch with both our unconscious and that of our collective family. Only in this way are we able to recognize difficulties and suffering associated with all aspects of our life. In fact, by letting the dark side emerge, certain drawbacks and obstacles (even those based on energy) that are transmitted from one generation to another melt away. Obstacles that are often at the root of certain illnesses.

Q. Does it work?

A. Yes, I think so. It is difficult to explain, only by trying out this technique yourself can you begin to understand how effective it is. In only a few hours, usually a person starts to understand certain things about himself/herself and his/her family that were not possible even after years of analysis.

Q. Seems a bit risky…

A. Perhaps. But I can assure you that despite the fact that every individual has his/her own story, this is a useful approach for everyone.

Q. Where can someone try this?

A. On May 28th, at Il Fiore del Risveglio in Vedana al Lambro, which is in the province of Monza, anyone can reserve a day for discovering this new self-awareness technique.