A trendy mask to protect against smog

Related:

The new social platform “Doctor Google” Curatio is the social network platform concerned with Health that promises to be a cross between Tinder and Facebook. A resource for people with any number of illnesses, who want to communicate with others online. Exchanging information about symptoms and lifestyles, or give advice and fight the isolation or stigma Read More.

Italy requires vaccination for school enrolment In Italy, the new law that requires vaccination prior to school enrolment, is in effect today, for institutions of compulsory education. And for parents who do not comply, the law introduces fines that are quite high. Approved by the Council of Ministers on May 19th, and published in the Official Read More.

Aifa sheds light on damage caused by vaccination The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) decided to take part in the vaccine debate. According to its latest Report on post-marketing surveillance of vaccines in Italy, during 2014 and 2015, suspected adverse reactions reported after vaccines administration were 12,645: 8,873 in 2014 (corresponding to a rate of 48.9 adverse reactions reported Read More.

France addresses precocious puberty Precocious puberty is a pathology that should not be taken lightly. A warning launched by the French public healthcare system in its first report on this dysfunction that affects boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 9. More than 1,000 cases between the years 2011 - 2013, according Read More.

Endometriosis is treatable with anti-tumor pharmacological therapies Endometriosis can now be treated with anti-tumor pharmacological therapies. Seeing as it has been demonstrated that there are cell mutations involved in this pathology, characterized by abnormal growth of the endometrium outside of the uterus, that are similar to those seen in the presence of cancer. At least this is Read More.