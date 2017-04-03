A theme park can cure the construction worker shortage

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.03

A theme park where kids ride bulldozers can cure the construction worker shortage. At Diggerland USA - in West Berlin, NJ – an eight-year-old can ride a carousel whose seats look like excavator buckets, then swipe at bowling pins with a mini-digger, operate a backhoe, drive a drum-roller, and ride the telescoping arm of a construction lift 50 feet into the air. The idea of Diggerland, say its owners, is to scratch an itch for anyone who’s ever passed a construction site and wondered what it would be like to get behind the controls of a crane or bulldozer. In 2014, the U.S. construction industry was facing a labor shortage that has yet to abate.