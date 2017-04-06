A surge of Uber drivers taking their passengers to the hospital

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.06

There has been a surge of Uber drivers taking their passengers to the hospital. Drivers are sharing several stories of taking passengers to the emergency room with broken bones, asphyxia and even going into labor. While figures are difficult to come by, the drivers say it has become increasingly common, with more stories emerging of people using the company for their medical emergencies. One driver in Michigan, for example, was summoned to pick up a girl from a party who was violently vomiting and possibly suffering from alcohol poisoning. When he arrived, her friends asked him to take her to the hospital, saying she ‘might die from drinking too much‘. There are several reasons why riders might choose a hail-cab service: short wait time, low cost, and a choice of hospital. But drivers warn that not using a traditional EMS could seriously endanger the health of patients.