A special ring that detects sexually transmitted diseases

by Angelica Basile - 2017.03.07

England has created the first non-invasive tool to detect traces of sexually transmitted diseases without being invasive. It’s called I.con, this is a ring that is placed above the condom at the base of the penis. It is equipped with two sensors and a nano-chip, which can detect proteins or antigens typical of diseases such as candida but also more serious ones such as syphilis. If an STD is detected, it sends an alarm directly to the smartphone which is connected via Bluetooth. For this reason it has already been dubbed the “smart condom. It costs £60 pounds, is water-resistant, rechargeable via USB and a few weeks before the official arrival on the market, it has already gained immense popularity. The manufacturer, British Condoms, have already received 96,000 orders. In addition to its main feature the I.con is also able to record the length and duration of lovemaking and also the calories burned.