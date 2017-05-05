A special rehabilitation network for visually impaired children

A special rehabilitation network for visually impaired childrenby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.05
In Italy, the first social network for the improved rehabilitation of visually impaired children has been launched. Sharehab is an online platform in which parents and healthcare/educational professionals can share apps. digital resources, reviews and information that can facilitate the re-education of little ones with visual deficits. From software to links that lead to didactic matrial, special videos and games. The idea was launched and developed by David Chiossone, an institute in Genova, with the aim of providing parents and teachers a way to continue the child’s rehabilitation independently, after having seen a therapeutic specialist.
