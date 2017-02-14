A special island for autistic youths

by Giuseppe Ciotta - 2017.02.14

L’isola che c’è is a centre where autistic people learn to be autonomous. Active for some time at the Area Disabili del Centro Benedetto Acquarone – near Chiavari (Genova) – the project is based on activities for individual development. The spaces and personal objects are characterised by colour, to permit orientation and reduce accidents. The activities take place in safe spaces; objects and furnishing have a communicative significance, with suitable images and graphics. The day is taken up with regular tasks and other activities including a weekly excursion. The most important activities provide for self-care and rehabilitation through music or speech therapy. The project has enabled these autistic youths to relate more effectively to others and become more serene.