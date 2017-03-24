A smartphone app lets men check their fertility

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.24

With a simple smartphone device and a chip that slurps up sperm, men can easily and cheaply measure the count and motility of their swimmers. The test is about 98% accurate, takes less than five seconds, and requires no training to run, Harvard researchers report in Science Translational Medicine said it’s also cheap. The device and the microfluidic chip cost just $4.45 total to manufacture. The disposable microchip has a little bulb that can draw in 35 microliters of a semen sample with a tube. When the sperm-loaded chip is slid into the smartphone case, it’s perfectly lit, magnified, and aligned for its close-up shots. An Android app then takes one-second, 30-frames-per-second videos and processes each frame. With this information, the app can assess sperm count and motility.