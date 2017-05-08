A short film to help children understand autism

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.08

Créer des choses merveilleuses (Create wonderful things), is a short animated film that explains to kids what autism is. It has a captivating title for a subject that is still taboo. But in only a few scenes, in only about 5 minutes, the message is sent, loud and clear: people with autism are not “sick”, they are only different! Directed by Alex Amelines, who teaches the little ones that each person has a brain that works in its own way, and that not everyone reacts to the things that they encounter each day in the same, exact manner. In fact, some people can feel agitated or stressed in certain circumstances and react to those feelings with a certain kind of behavior. But, you should never make fun of a person or ignore him/her just because he/she acts differently. It is possible to share experiences and learn from these different people just by being in their company. The authors point out that “this video can be seen, discussed and shared by anyone (free of charge), but it is especially helpful for teachers and parents.”