A ‘reversible vasectomy’ as a new male contraceptive

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.07

A male contraceptive jab more effective than the Pill has been found to prevent pregnancy for up to two years.The product, called Vasalgel, is designed to be a reversible and less invasive form of vasectomy and in the latest study was 100% effective at preventing conception. A blob of the gel is injected into the sperm-carrying tube, known as the vas deferens, and acts as a long-lasting barrier.In addition, the Vasalgel procedure does not interfere with sperm production and hormone levels in the body remain unchanged, meaning such side-effects are not an issue. According to the latest study, published in the journal Basic and Clinical Andrology, a previous jab, using hormones to disrupt sperm production in the brain, was found to cause side effects including depression and muscle pain. But now, non-hormonal injections, which have a 100 per cent success rate in monkeys, could provide another option.