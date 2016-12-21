A protein insufficiency might explain autism

by Annalisa Lista - 2016.12.21

A low level of a specific protein might explain 1/3 of autism cases. A study conducted by the Donnelly Centre, University of Toronto, on mice, highlighted that a diminished quantity of SR100, a key protein in cerebral development, led to an alteration in some neuronal mechanisms that contributed to the appearance of characteristics typical of the autistic spectrum: difficulty with loud noices and social interaction. Just one more piece added to the huge autism puzzle, that the international scientific community is trying to better understand.