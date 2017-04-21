A pizzaiolo with Down’s Syndrome at world championships of pizza

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.21

A young person with Down’s Syndrome will participate in the World Championships for pizza in Parma (Italy) on May 8 – 10. Mateo is 22 and is part of the team of 5 pizza experts, representing the country of Argentina. Since last November, Mateo has worked as assistant in the pizzeria ‘La Continental’ in Buenos Aires. The area of the competition where he hopes to compete well is the preparation of pizza in a large rectangular pan (“in teglia”), his specialty. Not only his professionalism and skill make him an ideal colleague, but his coworkers also highlight his positive attitude, that adds something special to the work environment.