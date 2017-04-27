A permanent job at last and they can’t cope

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.27

The problems start for many young Belgians when they find work. From 2007 to date, the number of thirty-year-olds who take long periods of sick-leave (more than twelve months) having signed the long-awaited permanent contract, has tripled. According to a recent study there are two main causes: stress and psycho-social problems. Of lesser importance is muscular and joint pain, tumours and cardiovascular disease. A generation as such that not only struggles to carve out its place in the employment market but is also not able to deal with pressures and responsibility when it finds it.