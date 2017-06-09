A paralympic champion among the winners of the “Giuseppe Melchionna” Prize

A paralympic champion among the winners of the “Giuseppe Melchionna” Prizeby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.09
Here are the winners of the first edition of the Italian National Artistic-Literary Prize “Giuseppe Melchionna”. The competition launched by the Prodigio Onlus Association and reserved for the best works as tools to promote the integration of people with disabilities. The winner of the “Poetry” section is the paralympic champion of para-cycling tandem Silvana Valente, followed by Livia Santini, English teacher in Ravenna, and Nadia Martinelli, former Assessor of the Culture of the Municipality of Centa. In the first place of the “Story” section, the local police officer in Trento Daniele Zambelli Franz. Silver medal for the law student with bifida spine Roberto Madinelli and on the third step of the podium Luigi Marcellini from Rome, author of the book of poems “Armonia scomposta“. Finally, they were also awarded the photographs of the judoista Guglielmo Farinelli, of the cook and climber Matteo Isacchini and of the deaf architect Giacomo Albertini. The official prize-giving ceremony will be held on Tuesday, June 13, in Trento at the Conference Room of the Caritre Foundation.
