A nursery where Italian and foreign kids play together

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.03.14

In Milan there is a very special nursery called “Children’s Dream” (“Sogno di Bimbi”); it is a little paradise that welcomes Italian and foreign children, from 12 months to 3 years of age. The single mothers of these children are on low incomes and don’t have a place in a local council nursery and cannot afford the expensive fees of a private one. In an attempt to protect this place of togetherness and integration, an exhibition will be open to the public until the end of May 2017. This has been made possible thanks to international photographer Julian Hargreaves, a portrait artist specializing in photographing “celebrities” for the most famous fashion magazines, who decided to capture the environment and the faces of the nursery in an attempt to help this multiethnic centre which is at risk of closure, due to real estate speculation.