A new type of cannabilism spreading in American cities

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.23

Mark McCullen, unemployed alcoholic and drug addict, from the suburbs of Cleveland (USA), survives by selling his plasma to the pharmaceutical companies. His is only one example of a phenomenon that is growing among poor Americans living on the outskirts: the securing of a means to make a living through the commercialization of this super precious, yellowish liquid, that has a higher protein content than blood (+8%), and is indispensable for the manufacturing of state-of-the-art, chemotherapeutic drugs.

Here is how it works, in a nutshell. In the USA, the sale of plasma usually obtained by voluntary donation, is legal. Therefore, the multinational giants, who need nothing less than a river of this “yellow gold”, have decided to create an entire business around it. Installing as many as 500 donor centers open 24/7, in the ghetto areas of the large American cities. Where the overwhelming majority of their potential “sellers” live. Where, needy and penniless, they accept as little as $200 a month, for their “donation” once and even twice a week, amounting to as much as a liter of plasma per visit. A system that enabled the USA to gain the position of world leader in the exportation of this “magic liquid” going from 15 million liters in 2007 to 32 million in 2014.

But this market has three negative aspects.

The first. The further psycho-physical weakening of a segment of the population that is already fragile. That, just to be able to sell their “product” will lie about their real health status. To the point of ending up in a state of complete exhaustion, as demonstrated in the documentary of F. Pilet e M.Maurisse Le business du sang, where citizens reduced to a zombie state can be seen on the sidewalk.

The second. The questionable quality of the plasma in circulation. That cannot guarantee its being 100% innocuous, despite the fact that it is subjected to a dependable purification process, prior to being transformed and sold. Seeing as the blood of many of these “so-called” donors, for example, contains a high concentration of pathogens, and, as already pointed out, undergoes no preventive check on the donors’ current state of health is done.

Last but not least, there is the ethical question. Because the system of paying for plasma, in addition to diminishing the value blood donation, according to Michel Monseiller, President of the French federation of volunteer blood donation (FFDSB), encourages the taking advantage of indigent classes, and, in the words of Swiss hematologist, Jean-Daniel Tissot, President of the Faculty of Biology and Medicine at the University of Losanna, “leads to a new form of cannibalism, whereby the rich feed on the blood of the poor”.