A new solution for the immigration emergency

by Giuseppe Terranova - 2017.03.17

To combat irregular immigration, in addition to expulsion and mass amnesties, there is also a “Third Alternative”. It is the Assisted Voluntary Return (AVR). But, how is it possible to convince a person who has spent his/her entire patrimony and risked his/her life coming to Europe, to turn around and go back home? We asked Salvatore Ippolito, already an official in the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, and today, coordinator of one of the most important projects ever to have been funded by the Ministry of the Interior, to provide incentives for the AVR program in Italy (RVA in Italian).

Question: What is the AVR program, who is responsible for organizing a volunteer repatriation, and how does it take place?

Answer: The decision by an individual to end his/her act of migration, is often associated with an acknowledgement of his/her failure in the endeavor. The promotion of a volunteer return program is the institutional recognition of the legitimacy of the migratory project, and thus, consists of economic assistance for the trip back home, and reintegration in the refugee’s country of origin, offering a ray of hope for inclusion, once back home. The European Asylum Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF) co-finances the AVR with the individual EU member states, and establishes with them the financial aspects and duration. In general, it works like this. A network of operators publishes the project among immigrants and interviews potential participants, verifies the voluntary nature of the request, constructs an individualized plan for reintegration (PIR) in the countries of origins, secures the necessary travel documents, buys the tickets for the trip, and accompanies the individual to border control at the airport. At the other end, after having arrived “home”, there is a territorial agent involved in the AVR program, who will then initiate the PIR program.

Q: On a European level, which are the countries that use this program most?

A: Countries of Northern Europe, differently than Italy, preferred this approach over amnesty, as a means to combat irregular immigration. In the past, the AVR had a marginal role in European immigration policy. Instead, today, after three years of emergency immigration, there has been more interest and it has begun to play a more central role. Just to give an example, in 2016 about 60,000 immigrants in Germany and 16,000 in Switzerland adhered to this program.

Q: What are the data and regulations pertinent to Italy?

A: In Italy, the program of voluntary return is managed by the AMIF fund that I referred to earlier. Immigrants in Italy with or without residency permits and asylum seekers can participate. Repatriation requires the participant to give up his/her residency permission and the request for asylum is terminated. The Italian Ministry of the Interior recently financed one of the largest Italian AVR programs proposed by five organizations (IOM, CIES, CIR, GUS, Municipality of Giuliano) with a designated budget of 12,800 million euro, to be used for 3,200 repatriations, scheduled to take place during the period of 2016 – 2018.

Q: Based on the data you have at hand, what is the profile of the immigrant (nationality, gender, etc.) who accepts voluntary repatriation?

A: Illegal immigrants who have recently arrived in Italy or those who are already in the country as asylum-seekers, residing in the initial welcome centers. The majority come from western Africa (Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana etc). A significant percentage of these display clear psychological duress and depression due to the failure of their personal immigration objectives.