A new school helps autistic people to get into tech fields

A new school helps autistic people to get into tech fieldsby Beatrice Credi - 2017.05.09
A new startup called Coding Autism, which launched earlier this month, is developing a school in Los Angeles to teach autistic people coding, web development, and software engineering skills. Participants in the program will attend a 15-week, full-time bootcamp to build up their tech talents. The program also includes resume workshops, career counseling, interview preparation, and access to professional mentors. Once they graduate the program, Coding Autism will help participants find employment in the tech industry. Students will also showcase their portfolios on Coding Autism’s website, so potential employers can find them. The first Coding Autism class is slated to begin in late summer or early fall of this year. As the program grows, the startup plans to offer online classes to reach even more autistic people across the U.S. “We are creating a formula for success for autistic individuals for them to thrive in their professions and their lives,“ Oliver Thornton, CEO and cofounder, said in a video promoting the project.
