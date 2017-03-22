A new robotic glove for people with limited hand mobility

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.22

‘Exo-Glove Poly‘ assist people with limited hand function perform basic tasks with ease. In order to fight some of the daily challenges of people with paralysis of the hand, assistant professor Kyujin Cho and his team from Seoul National University, developed this special glove. It is a soft, rubber like glove, which has three fingers fitting over the wearer’s thumb, index finger and middle finger. Through the wires, the motor (controlled by a switch) pulls on the wires to open and close the hand. The result is a glove that can make simple, but previously impossible tasks possible again. The design of the glove makes it possible to adjust to different hand sizes, it is waterproof so the user can wash their hands or wash the glove when it is dirty, but it will be affordable as well. Cooperating with disabled people, the developing team took the biggest challenges and wish for independence as well as price, wearability, appearance and mass production definitely in consideration. It will probably commercialised late 2017.