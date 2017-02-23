A new open-source database gives women access to sexual health care information

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.23

Gynopedia is an online, open-source database giving women access to free sexual and reproductive health care information for popular travel destinations around the world. The resource, which is searchable by major city, outlines where to go for reproductive health care, including gynecological exams, emergency contraception and STI tests. Gynopedia even advises on where to find safe abortion clinics. It also includes trusted regional organizations working to promote reproductive rights and curb sexual violence. Modeled after Wikipedia’s user-friendly style, Gynopedia currently houses extensive information for 67 cities throughout North America, Africa, Asia and South America. “Why did I create Gynopedia?” creator Lani Fried wrote on the site. “Honestly, because I couldn’t find anything like it.“