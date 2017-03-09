A new mother finds her Eldorado

by Maria Luisa La Marca - 2017.03.09

Only a few weeks after my first promotion at work, I found out that I was pregnant. As an Italian having emmigrated to Spain, I was aware that the welfare system would not be like in Sweden! And after the first few moments of joy I was assailed by fear. Continuing the pregnancy was risking to undermine everything I had built up over years of sacrifices? A question that for days besieged my mind and to which I decided the best way to find an answer was to study everything, absolutely everything on the rights of working mothers in Spain. I discovered, amongst many other things, unsubstantiated by many clichés in circulation, especially in Northern European one against Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain so-called PIGS.

Why? Listen up. For the new mother, Spain provides paid leave at 100% for sixteen weeks (ten of which may be used by the partner) combined with 120 hours allocated to nursing. In addition, from 1 January 2016, fathers are entitled to 30 days of paternity leave (15 more than in 2015). Which, to our great joy, has allowed my husband to stay with us not only for the first two days after birth (which is also provided by Italian legislation) but a month.

And, an added 15 extra days granted by my employer. To recap: I had the right to return to my job after breast feeding, a few days before the end of baby’s six month at the end of my leave. And so this raised the issue of what to do? What choice to make?

1) return to work full time. In this case I would have to use my holiday leave to care for the little ones. With the risk, however of exceeding a certain threshold of absences and being fired.

2) return to work part-time. With a maximum reduction of working time of 50% for twelve years. But without the risk of dismissal.

3) not to return but to take a leave of absence. In the first year keeping the salary and the position. And in the second only the salary and the job title.

Want to know what my choice was? The third, and my boss blessed my choice with these words: “some fortunes don’t come along that often in life, enjoy it.”