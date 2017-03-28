A new European strategy based on ability rather than disability

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.28

A new European initiatives highlights the abilities of persons with handicaps, rather than weakness. New laws, policies, and best practices need to ensure independence, access to information, training, and work for this special category. In synthesis, this is the content of the document recently published by the Council of Europe, in which objectives are defined from now until 2023, for the 47 member states. In Europe, 80 million citizens live with disabilities, and as documented in the council report, many are victims of discrimination and abuse. That is why the priority for the next years must be equality, accessibility, acknowledgment of individual rights, and protection against all forms of violence.