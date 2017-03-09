A new device dispenses life-saving medicine through breast milk

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.09

JustMilk is a disposable silicone device, which is designed to administer medicine and nutrients to infants via the flow of breast milk. The device is super-thin, meaning that medicine can be administered discreetly and effectively during the breastfeeding stage. 2.9 million babies die each year in their first month of life. Safely and practically administering vital medicine to infants is a global challenge, especially in certain countries where access to safe healthcare is limited. Although the device is still in its testing stage, the company hopes the device can be used “in the global fight against malnutrition, infectious diseases and other health crises.”