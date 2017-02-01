A new device could help people with ‘locked-in’ syndrome to communicate

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.01

Patients suffering from complete paralysis, but with preserved awareness, cognition, and eye movements and blinking are classified as having locked-in syndrome. Without the ability to move any muscles, people with locked-in syndrome can find it almost impossible to communicate. But a new brain-computer interface could make it easier for these people to relay their thoughts. Researchers at the Wyss Centre for Bio and Neuroengineering in Geneva involved four patients with ALS – a progressive diseases that leads to the complete destruction of the part of the nervous system responsible for movement. They asked personal questions with known answers and open questions that needed ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answers including: ‘Your husband’s name is Joachim?’ and ‘Are you happy?’.The participants were asked to think their answer, while wearing the non-invasive device, which detected their responses by measuring changes in blood oxygen levels in the brain. The results showed that the device relayed the correct responses in 70% of the trials. The brain-computer interface in the study used near-infrared spectroscopy combined with electroencephalography (EEG) to measure blood oxygenation and electrical activity in the brain. While other brain-computer interfaces have previously helped some paralyzed patients to communicate, near-infrared spectroscopy is, so far, the only successful approach to restore communication to patients suffering from completely locked-in syndrome.